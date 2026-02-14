Conservative pundit Pete Seat went at it with Elie Mystal over the Epstein files on CNN’s Table For Five on Saturday, accusing him of deflecting over the Biden administration’s lack of action.

Seat began by addressing host Abby Phillip’s bewilderment at Attorney General Pam Bondi’s embattled performance in front of the House Judiciary Committee this week.

“She did what she did because Pam Bondi is a triple threat: She is inept, incompetent and incapable, and that’s what we saw in that hearing,” Seat said before calling on President Donald Trump to get rid of Bondi just like he did with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Minnesota.

Seat then turned on Mystal.

“But I do want to follow up to what you said — Did you once ask why the Biden administration didn’t look those survivors in the face, even one time? And don’t roll your eyes!” he said.

Check out the exchange below:

MYSTAL: We’re not going to play whataboutism over the Epstein files. The person in charge right now is Pam Bondi and the Trump administration — SEAT: Nothing! Four years! MYSTAL: — and they should be investigating. And if you want to talk about things that I think Merrick Garland should investigate, you don’t want to get me started on who I think Merrick Garland should have in jail right now, because if Merrick Garland was doing a good job, Trump wouldn’t have even been able to run for president. SEAT: That’s an incredibly skilled deflection. MYSTAL: I am not deflecting! SEAT: You are! Because you won’t answer the question. Did you wonder why the Biden administration did not seek justice for those survivors for four whole years? MYSTAL: They didn’t not seek justice. I’m not deflecting from the question, I am disagreeing with your with your incorrect premise. They did seek justice. I didn’t think Merrick Garland went hard enough. I didn’t think Merrick Garland did a great job. I do not think that Pam Bondi is doing a great job. I do not think Donald Trump is doing a good job. Is that a full enough answer? Nobody involved here is doing enough to defend the Epstein victims. Are you satisfied with that answer? SEAT: Sure, good job.

