President Donald Trump flipped out on comedian and pundit Bill Maher over a bit from his show that lasted 63 seconds but apparently set the president off like a Roman candle with a Smartphone.

Maher took shots at Trump during Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, as usual. But there was one bit — a comical reading of a Truth Social post — that really set Trump off:

BILL MAHER: Okay. Trump, this is Trump this week. “As everyone knows, the country of Canada,” also known as Canada… “Has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. How? Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. Prime Minister Carney,” well, that’s inappropriate when he’s called him Governor Carney before, “wants to make a deal with China, which will eat Canada alive. We’ll just get the leftovers. I don’t think so. The first thing China will do is terminate all ice hockey.” What the F*CK is he talking about? What, what, what? I can usually suss out something in this, I don’t know where, why will China, why would China take over, destroy hockey?

Hours later on Saturday morning, Trump lashed out over the bit in an epic-length post on Truth Social:

Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed. He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a “Vodka Tonic.” He said to me, “I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.” In one respect, it was somewhat endearing! Anyway, we had a great dinner, it was quick, easy, and he seemed to be a nice guy and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting — But with everything I have done in bringing our Country back from “OBLIVION,” why wouldn’t he be? But then I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, “Midnight Hammer,” Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on! In any event, it was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House and last night, after explaining what a DISASTER Canadian “Leaders” are to deal with, how Canada has “ripped off” the United States for years on TRADE (But not anymore!), I jokingly stated in a TRUTH that, “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.” Well, he went on and on about the Hockey statement, like “What kind of a person would say such a foolish thing as this,” as though I were being serious when I said it. Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me. He is no different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert but, I must admit, slightly more talented! Anyway, Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way — Our Base, the Greatest of All Time, laughs at your weakness when you do it! Maher asked me if he could come back to the White House again and, with his friend, also asked to come to the wonderful White House Christmas Party, but he didn’t. Regardless, I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him. Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease. Thank you for your attention to this minor matter! President DJT

Maher talks about his dinner with Trump frequently. He famously lashed out at comedian Larry David for comparing his dinner with Trump to dining with Hitler.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

