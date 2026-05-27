‘Fear! Panic!’ Scott Jennings Brawls With CNN Democrats Over Texas Senate Race

CNN’s Scott Jennings brawled with Paul Begala and Xochitl Hinojosa on Tuesday night over the Lone Star State’s Senate race between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and state representative James Talarico (D).

“All these analysis of this race of sort of the differences between what a [John] Cornyn or a Paxton would look like here, I’m thinking about the differences between Talarico and literally every other Texan,” mused Jennings. “Don’t know any Texans who believe in six genders other than Talarico. Don’t know any Texans who said it’s immoral to eat meat other than Talarico. Don’t know any Texans who walk around saying things, ‘You know, God is non-binary.’ You all are both Texans. Do you know any other Texan who even talks like that? Issues aside, who says these things out loud? When this gets, when this gets adjudicated, all that money coming in from California and New York, it’ll be well spent in Texas.”

“Do you know what I’m smelling, Scott? Fear! Panic! Raw, stinking panic!” replied Begala, as Jennings steered the conversation back toward Talarico’s comments on gender, and Begala stressed pocketbook issues.

“You want it to be about woke, I want it to be about broke,” asserted Begala.

“I want it to be about: Are you a normal person?” exclaimed Jennings. “Six genders and no meat in Texas!?”

Hinojosa went on to slam Paxton over his ethical shortcomings:

He [Talarico] is an eighth generation, white Texas male who loves meat and appeals, talks about the cost of living in the state, is appealing to a moderate electorate, including Republicans who don’t want to vote for Paxton, and Republicans are running completely scared right now… when I we’re talking about morality and like, you know, values and stuff like that. You have Paxton here who was married for almost 40 years, and his wife who knows him the best, ended their marriage on biblical grounds. What does that mean? I’m a Catholic. I will say that either means you cheated on your spouse with a man or a woman, or you went ahead and abused your spouse. I would say that is — when you’re talking about judgment — a woman who knows that-, has known that man for 40 years, that is judgment.

Watch above via CNN.

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