Joe Scarborough Nukes DNC Chair Ken Martin as ‘Just Horrible at His Job’: ‘What’s Wrong With Him?’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough singled out Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin as “just horrible at his job” as he warned the party was “getting crushed” by the Republicans on fundraising because “nobody trusts” him.

Martin is facing growing criticism from within the Democratic Party over his handling of a long-awaited internal review into Kamala Harris’s 2024 election loss to President Donald Trump.

The DNC chair delayed releasing the post-election analysis for months before publishing it on Thursday amid pressure from party officials and donors.

Still, the report itself immediately drew backlash from Democrats who argued it failed to address key issues surrounding the party’s defeat, including former President Joe Biden’s decision to seek reelection.

Critics also noted that the document made no reference to Gaza or Israel, despite fierce internal divisions over the war during the campaign, further fueling concerns about Martin’s leadership ahead of the midterm cycle.

In his opening salvo at the top of Wednesday’s show, Scarborough unleashed on Martin as a major impediment to Democratic potential.

First of all, let’s just talk about how bad of a DNC chair Ken Martin is, and let’s just talk about how crazy the Democratic Party is that in times that should be like striking up the old ‘FDR happy days are here again,’ but they’ve got a 20% approval rating, and they’re getting completely blown away in fundraising, completely blown away! Why can Ken Martin is there instead of, well, first of all – Ben Wikler at the beginning, are anybody else force Rahm Emanuel to go back in, because Rahm wins. And I know a lot of Democrats hate that. I know they hate doing the smart thing. But my god, he is so horrible at his job. I’m sure he’s a wonderful person, a wonderful, wonderful community… I don’t know if he’s married, but I’m sure he’s a great husband. Great if he has kids, a great father, a wonderful tee ball coach, great at car pool, he’s one of those guards that goes out in school, you know? But as a DNC chair, he is just horrible. They are getting crushed by the Republicans.

Guest contributor Jeffrey Goldberg, editor at The Atlantic, called the job “impossible,” which just set the host off again. Scarborough joked that Martin had been given help through massive Republican spending on the Texas primary race:

No no no! Ask Rahm Emanuel who said we’re going to do a 50-state strategy back in 2006, did it. They won! But that said, once again, there’s a divine providence to kind of quote Bismarck that protects fools, drunkards, and the Democratic Party. And in this case, Ken Martin, the DNC just got $100 million windfall thanks to Texas voters.

As co-host Jonathan Lemire railed on the shortcomings of the DNC’s 2024 presidential election “autopsy” report, Scarborough quipped: “Oh my God, what’s wrong with him? Why doesn’t he just say early on, hey, I’d love to release this, but it really sucks, right?”

“Republicans have over $100 million cash on hand, RNC, Democrats are $4 million in debt because nobody trusts Ken Martin or the DNC [enough] to give them any money,” Scarborough concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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