Fox Business Reporter Climbs Nearly 2,000-Foot Broadcast Tower With FCC Boss ‘Because We’re Crazy’

A Fox Business reporter said he was “definitely having an out-of-body experience” after climbing a nearly 2,000-foot broadcast tower with FCC Chair Brendan Carr on Thursday.

Fox Business reporter Darren Botelho climbed the North Carolina tower with Carr in an exclusive report broadcast on Fox News on Thursday.

“OK, you guys are crazy,” America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino remarked to Botelho before asking, “Why are you doing this?”

“Because we’re crazy, you just answered that,” Botelho said.

He added: “I think we’re both having an out-of-body experience right now.”

For reference, Botelho explained that he and Carr were perched about as high as if the Empire State Building and the Washington Monument were stacked on top of each other.

Carr said he’s climbed “20 or 30” towers across the country to celebrate America’s telecom workers.

“President Trump loves America’s workers,” Carr said. “They feel the same way, and getting out here gives you a firsthand experience of what to do and most people think their phone and TV just works. They don’t think about it, but it’s thanks to crews like this we’re out here highlighting their work. It’s good stuff.”

Heading up a 2,000 foot tower this morning with Jeremy and his crew. America’s tower workers are the best of the best — always fun to highlight their great work. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bReuNIaEsv — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 9, 2026

For his part, Carr was in the news earlier this week after threatening CNN for running a statement from Iran that angered President Donald Trump.

“Iran put out an official statement that simply cannot be squared with the one CNN’s false headline attributes to them,” Carr posted to X on Tuesday. “Time for change at CNN.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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