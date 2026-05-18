Fox & Friends Crew Shreds NY Gov Kathy Hochul for ‘Unbelievable’ LIRR Strike, Asks Trump to ‘End It’

The Fox & Friends crew went after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday for the Long Island Rail Road strike causing major disruption for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

The strike, which began over the weekend, entered its third day on Monday, the first weekday where more than 3,000 workers refused to show up to work in pursuit of increased pay and improved benefits.

On the first day of the strike, Hochul blamed President Donald Trump, claiming he “authorized it last fall.”

“Before that, a strike could not happen,” Hochul said in a tweet. “Facts still matter @POTUS.”

This LIRR strike was only possible because the Trump administration authorized it last fall. Before that, a strike could not happen.⁰⁰Facts still matter, @POTUS. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 16, 2026

The Fox & Friends crew was highly critical of the governor and her insistence that the president was to blame, saying:

BRIAN KILMEADE: You can’t get a bus from all over Long Island all the way to the Hamptons. I mean, you gotta be kidding me. AINSLEY EARHARDT: Kathy Hochul is saying stay home and work remotely, but a lot of people have to go in, don’t have that option. LAWRENCE JONES: Don’t have that option. EARHARDT: Right. KILMEADE: Does she have any clue what it’s like to have a job? So yeah, it’s unbelievable that it got to this point. The president’s gotta step in and just end it. Can he step in and just say, “Back to work,” because it’s detrimental to our economy?

The three then discussed their respective commutes by train and car. Earhardt theorized that the time for drivers to get to work could be twice as long with more cars on the road due to the LIRR’s service suspension.

Watch above via Fox News

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