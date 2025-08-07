Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer Grills Netanyahu Over Media Criticism, Threatened NYT Lawsuit: ‘You Can See There Is Suffering’

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer grilled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview that aired Thursday in which the latter heaped opprobrium on the media — and even threatened to sue The New York Times.

“In America, there has been a considerable rise in anti-Semitism, especially on American college campuses. How did Israel — especially for Americans under the age of 30, young Americans — how did Israel lose this argument? Or maybe the better question would be: How do you win them back?” asked Hemmer.

After submitting that “you win by winning and shortening the war,” Netanyahu argued that “We have to deal with, contend with the campaign of vilification that is done by so-called reputable news media.”

“I mean, The New York Times puts out a major story on the front page, Palestinian mother holding a child, starved supposedly. And then it turns out that that child has cerebral palsy. It’s a congenital disease. He has a brother who’s well-fed, family who’s well-fed, but it’s put out this thing. And then it corrects it with a denial the size of a postage stamp buried in the back pages,” he continued. “How do we win? Eventually, the truth gets out. It takes time. People will see the humanitarian surge. People will see our efforts to prevent civilian casualties.”

“So instead of shifting that argument on the media, whether it’s The New York Times or maybe the Gazan Health Ministry putting out-, because you’ve said repeatedly in this conversation that they exaggerate, will you allow more independent reporters to go into Gaza and see it for themselves?” followed up Hemmer.

“That’s my conclusion. In fact, that’s my instruction as of this morning to the military. And I said, that’s exactly what you should be doing. Those who are lying are going to continue lying. But give honest journalists the ability to see the truth,” answered Netanyahu. “Every time people see it, they see it in a more realistic way, in a more honest way than the way that it’s presented in, unfortunately, in The New York Times and other– The New York Times should be sued. I’m actually looking at whether a country can sue The New York Times. And I am looking into it right now because I think it’s such a-, it’s such clear defamation.”

“But still, you can see there is suffering,” interjected Hemmer eventually.

“Yes, because Hamas is interdicting aid, exactly,” replied Netanyahu.

