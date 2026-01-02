Fox News Doctor Downplays Trump’s Bruised Hands: ‘This Is Completely Normal!’ 

Fox News Senior Medical Analyst Marc Siegel downplayed the bruising on President Donald Trump’s hands, calling the development “completely normal.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal this week, Trump revealed that he did not receive the MRI he said he did in October.

“It wasn’t an MRI,” Trump said. “It was less than that. It was a scan.”

The Journal reported that the president’s doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said that Trump received a CT scan. Barbabella also said Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” the president told the Journal, and added that aspirin makes him bruise easily.

Trump has been seen repeatedly with bruised hands during his public appearances, often with some type of concealer intended to mask them.

On Friday, Siegel, a physician, appeared on Fox News, where he said aspirin and golfing likely explained the president’s bruising:

He says he is on 325 milligrams of aspirin… That increases your risks of bruising, especially at 79 years old, as does playing golf, by the way because the golf thing actually, a lot of sun exposure on his upper extremities. This is completely normal! What a bunch of hogwash to say this is some kind of things being hidden. He’s doing the opposite. He’s showing us complete transparency here. You want the cognitive test? But how about watching him on one of these press conferences where you and I can’t even get on the air because he keeps talking in ways that are easy to follow. Hits brain is clearly intact and his body, too. I’m reassured by the CAT scans. By the way, 81 milligrams of aspirin, one thing I would advise him is he probably doesn’t need 325. He says, “Look, I don’t want to change something that’s been working.” But, if he has heart risks, he definitely doesn’t need more than 81 milligrams. So there you might make a tiny change. Big deal.

On Thursday, CNN Medical Analyst Jonathan Reiner said Trump is taking too much aspirin.

“The president apparently is taking 325mg of aspirin per day, which is essentially one adult-sized aspirin tablet,” Reiner stated. “But the dosage that we use for patients, even with documented coronary artery disease, is a quarter of that. It’s 81 milligrams per day. So why is the president taking an unorthodox dose of aspirin?”

Watch above via Fox News.