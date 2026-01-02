‘Grandpa Is Posting AI Slop Again’: Trump Slammed For Latest AI-Generated Post

President Donald Trump was ridiculed by leftwing users on X for posting an AI-generated photo of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) on Friday.

The president has a long track record of posting AI-generated images and videos, many of which have poked fun at his political rivals. He continued the trend on Friday, posting a cartoon of Governor Pritzker holding a cheeseburger.

Standing on a city street engulfed with flames, Pritzker is holding a hamburger in one hand and in the other, a sign (also on fire) that reads: “Chicago doesn’t need help. We have everything under control.”

The president has previously gone to blows with Pritzker. In October, he wrote on Truth Social that the governor should “be in jail,” a sentiment echoed later that month by Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Pritzker, for his part, compared Trump’s immigration crackdown to “authoritarian regimes” and challenged the administration’s threats of arrest directly– daring Trump to “come and get me” hours after the president’s post.

Despite the history of conflict between the two lawmakers, the internet was unimpressed with Trump’s post. Many adopted a tone of exasperation, with a few posters choosing to refer to the president as “grandpa.”

“Grandpa is posting AI slop again,” wrote independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

The popular commentary account Republicans Against Trump echoed that sentiment, reposting the image with the caption, “Someone take grandpa’s phone away.”

“Odd flex for Mr Big Mac/Quarter Pounder/Filet-O-Fish to post an image of a guy holding just ONE burger,” wrote former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann.

“It’s embarrassing that he occupies the Oval Office,” wrote left-wing monitoring account Patriot Takes.

