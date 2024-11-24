Fox News Host Misgenders Trans Congresswoman-Elect Sarah McBride In Interview With Nancy Mace

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy referred to the first trans member of Congress, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, as “he” twice during a Sunday morning interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Mace joined Fox & Friends Weekend to discuss her opposition to McBride using women’s restrooms, noting she is a survivor of rape and sexual assault. The congresswoman doubled down on her opposition to a person born male sharing a restroom with her.

Campos-Duffy noted McBride had vowed not to share a space with Mace before referring to the congresswoman-elect as “he” in the following exchange:

MACE: I mean, this is it’s just ludicrous to me that women who are victims of abuse should be forced to undress or go to the bathroom next to a man. I mean, I just, I can’t even that’s why millions of women are supporting me. That’s why we’re winning the message. And so many women now today feel more brave and have more courage because I’ve been speaking out. They feel like they’re going to be supported. Now we’re going to see this all across the country. And we’re hearing from folks all around the world, women from all sorts of countries now coming out and supporting us in our effort. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, for the record, that trans member of Congress has said that he will – he will actually abide by the rules and not use the women’s restroom in Congress. I think Marjorie Taylor Greene came out with an idea. She said, well, maybe we should just have a Democrat women’s bathroom and a Republican women’s bathroom, and then the Democrats can just open the doors to the trans – and also what AOC said about not being able to recognize, I mean, I’ve seen Rachel Levine. I know that’s not a woman, so I don’t understand this idea. But Nancy Mace, you’ve taken a lot of abuse for standing up for the rights of women, especially in their private spaces. And we appreciate that. Thanks so much.

