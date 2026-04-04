Republican Lawmaker Claims Senate Democratic Base Is Made Up Of ‘Extreme’ Anarchists, Marxists, and Socialists

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) made an extraordinary claim Saturday that the Democratic base in the Senate is made up of “extreme” anarchists, marxists, and socialists.

Emmer appeared on Fox News Saturday with Aishah Hasnie who asked about the status of the partial government shutdown due to squabbling over Department of Homeland Security funding.

The Senate passed its funding bill during a pro forma session around 7 a.m. on Thursday that would have provided money for DHS and paid TSA agents, while creating a separate budget bill for the sticking point — funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

But the House didn’t take up the bill when they met the same day, leaving the issue unresolved until they meet again on Monday.

“Frankly, what is happening here is the Senate — it was a bad look,” Emmer said. “You don’t pass something at three in the morning with only six people on the floor and literally defund everything — fund everything but the Immigration, Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol. It just doesn’t work that way.”

He continued, “The House, frankly, with our speaker, has negotiated that the Senate will move this as quick as they can when they get back to town after the Easter recess, and the White House has assured us that the relevant agencies have money they need to do the job that they’re required to do to over the period of time.”

“But don’t you want to get these people paid?” Hasnie asked of the TSA agents who have gone some 44 days without a paycheck. “Don’t you feel it’s necessary to to get this done as quickly as possible instead of waiting for the break to be over?”

“Aishah, the House has done this,” Emmer argued. “We’ve passed complete funding four times. By the way, a bill that was agreed to on a bicameral, bipartisan basis, Republicans and Democrats. It’s just because an extreme, anarchist, marxist-socialist base that Chuck Schumer has to deal with that he reneged on the deal, yes. Republicans have been trying to do this since the beginning of the year.”

Emmer added, “The problem we’ve got is the precedent that has been set is not going to to be good going forward, and that precedent is, if you’re going to be able to pull out whatever piece you don’t like in an appropriations bill, where does this end, Aishah?”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!