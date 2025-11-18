Fox’s Bret Baier Asks ‘Why It Took This Long’ for Trump to Support Releasing the Epstein Files

Fox News’ Bret Baier wondered aloud why it took so long for President Donald Trump to support the release of the Epstein files on Tuesday’s edition of America’s Newsroom.

After previously opposing the release of documents pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Trump flip-flopped over the weekend amid indications that a solid majority of the House of Representatives was going to vote in favor of the measure.

On Tuesday, Baier addressed the president’s change in position:

Listen, I think that this is a big moment because it is a turnaround from where the president was, and how he talked about it, and what the instructions essentially were, how House Speaker [Mike] Johnson was dealing with it. You’re now going to see the floodgates open because a lot of people wanted to vote for this. And now that the president has opened that up, I think the vote is not in question at all, and they’ll probably get a ton of votes. Now, where does it go? How long does it take? Do we see the documents? How much is out and how much is not out? And I don’t think we have a sense of that from the DOJ. Remember, thousands and thousands of pages have been put out already. And what we’re seeing so far, you’re right, cuts both ways as far as embarrassment and also, you know, even worse when it comes to the victims talking about that.

Dana Perino followed up by asking about Stacey Plaskett, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ delegate to the House, texting with and even taking marching orders from Epstein during a hearing back in 2017.

“Yeah, I mean listen, those text messages are pretty straightforward. He [Epstein] is in the process of watching the hearing, saying good job about the question that he prompted her to ask Michael Cohen. It kind of happens real time in the way that the timestamp is. And I think that that, you know, as I’m saying, it cuts both ways. There will be Democrats that are very affected by this and what comes out of all of these pages,” answered Baier before turning his attention back to Trump.

“I think the president feels and is expressing his confidence that he’s not a part of this. And I guess what is, for Washington reporters, tough to get your head around is why it took this long to get to this statement about go ahead and vote for it, and you know what was behind that effort up until yesterday,” he concluded.

