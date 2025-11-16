‘Nothing to Hide!’ Trump Urges Republicans to Release Epstein Files After Some GOP Members Fell Into Dem ‘TRAP’

President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to release as many files as possible tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, with the president saying “we have nothing to hide” and that it is a necessary move, considering some members of his party have fallen into the Epstein “TRAP” laid by Democrats.

The president called for the files to be released in a lengthy late night post on Truth Social. He said it is “time to move on” from the saga and focus on real issues, like the economy and “affordability,” which he put in quotes.

Trump added there is clearly nothing to fear in files, because if there was, Democrats would have released them when Joe Biden was president.

Here is a look at a big chunk of his post:

House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat “Shutdown.” The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on “Epstein,” are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, “Affordability” (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!

The president then said “nobody cared” about Epstein when he was alive, but he was alarmed a number of Republicans were now fixated on the files.

“Some ‘members’ of the Republican Party are being ‘used,’ and we can’t let that happen,” Trump said.

His comments come after Congressional Democrats released emails on Wednesday where Epstein said Trump “spent a few hours” at his house, among other Trump-focused comments, which sparked an uproar online and in the media; more than 20,000 pages of Epstein-related documents were released by the House Oversight Committee soon after.

Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, told Piers Morgan on Wednesday that Epstein “never” said Trump engaged in sexual misconduct. Dershowitz also said some files related to Epstein will be impossible to get, until certain judges lift a ban on their release.

Trump’s latest comments come two days after he said certain Republicans were falling for a Democrat “hoax.” Notably, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called for more files to be released; she told CNN on Sunday that the president has put her life in danger after he gave her the nickname Marjorie “Traitor” Greene.

You can view the president’s full Truth post below: