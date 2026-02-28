Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported on Saturday that strikes in Iran by the U.S. and Israel are expected to last for days or even weeks.

Griffin joined Fox & Friends Weekend shortly after President Donald Trump announced strikes against Iran. The president referred to the operation as “major combat operations” and vowed to eliminate “imminent threats” from the country as he encouraged people to overthrow the current regime.

The strikes led to Iran airspace to shut down, as well as Iran retaliating against Iran with their own attempted strikes.

“The Iranian missiles are already starting to land. We understand that about 40 missiles have landed in Israel, and the U.S. military in Iraq intercepted at least one missile targeting U. S. facilities in Erbil,” Griffin reported.

The U.S. is targeting military sites, bases, top leaders, and more as part of a three-step operation, she explained.

“It appears that this operation has three parts to it. Remove the current Iranian leadership, destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capability, and target the other aspects of Iran’s nuclear program,” she said.

Griffin further explained she’s heard that the operation could extend for days and weeks all the while the potential for much worse conflict breaking out looms over it all.

She said:

The panic is probably starting to set in as they realize this is not going to be a sort of one and done set of strikes. In fact, I’m talking to people who suggest that while this won’t be a matter of hours, it will be a matter of days, but really it could be up to a matter of weeks as well. This is a war at this point, and the way Iran behaves and if it manages to hit any U.S. facilities or any U.S. warships, then we’re in a completely different situation. So this has the potential to escalate. The U.S. military is built up in a way and they’ve certainly planned for the kind of response that we’re seeing from Iran and, frankly, we’re not seeing as massive amount of a wave of missiles as we saw, say, back in April of 2024 when they were trying to overwhelm Israel’s missile defense systems. We aren’t seeing that yet. It’s possible they’re holding back a bit, but this is going to go on for days.

