CNN Anchor Evacuates Studio Amid Blaring Alarms In Stunning Live War Zone Moment

CNN International anchor Becky Anderson was forced to evacuate her studio in Abu Dhabi amid strikes across the Middle East retaliating against the United States and Israel operation against Iran.

At 2:30 AM Saturday, Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-lago urging Iranians to overthrow their government.

CNN and CNNi provided live coverage of the unfolding situation, including retaliatory strikes against Mideast nations that house U.S. military installations.

In a dramatic scene, Anderson evacuated the studio in Abu Dhabi as the broadcast held on a static exterior shot for several minutes:

CNN INTERNATIONAL ANCHOR BECKY ANDERSON: I’m Becky Anderson in Abu Dhabi–. (ALARMS BLARING) With the alarms going off here suggesting we should seek immediate shelter in the closest source. So we’ll do that. Our breaking news coverage continues after this short break. Stay with us. (JERUSALEM LIVE SHOT CONTINUES TO COMMERCIAL BREAK)

A short time later, Anderson was back to explain the situation to Victor Blackwell:

VICTOR BLACKWELL: I understand, Becky, that you had to clear out of this position a short time ago, because some of the the strikes have been there in Abu Dhabi. BECKY ANDERSON: There was a wide alert on our phones, and so we just stood down for a couple of minutes to ensure that the staff here were all safe, but we have. Had retaliatory strikes now from Iran here in the in the UAE in Abu Dhabi and indeed some reports of explosions in Dubai in in Bahrain in Kuwait and indeed in Qatar. These had been threatened by Iran should they be attacked by the U.S. And the statement has just come through from the authorities here in The UAE and I’ll read this for you the Ministry of Defense the O.D. announced that the UAE today “was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles,” noting that UAE air defense systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of those missiles.

