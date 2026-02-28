Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst donned a flak jacket during an early Saturday morning segment he filmed from Tel Aviv as Israel intercepted ballistic missiles fired by Iran overhead as the conflict between the two Middle Eastern countries and the United States rages.

“This is a regional war that is developing following these American and Israeli strikes against Iranian leadership, and you can hear that right now, Griff [Jenkins], air raid sirens are sounding across Israel’s second largest city of Tel Aviv. Stay with me here,” said Yingst before asking a member of his crew, “Can you grab my vest?”

“Just stay with us, Griff,” he added while putting on the jacket.

“Trey Yingst there in Tel Aviv as he puts on his protective wear, the flak jacket there. Sirens are ringing across Tel Aviv. Sirens have rung across Jerusalem. Iran clearly is retaliating. We have seen Israelis going to the bomb shelters. And Trey, a frightening moment there,” chimed in Jenkins.

Yingst replied:

Yeah, right now this is a defining moment. Israeli cities are under attack, and again, we can report to you at this hour a senior Israeli official tells Fox News that Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei, and Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, were targeted in these strikes. The Israelis looking to decapitate Iranian leadership to as how some described in the process, cut the head of the snake. And the Americans supporting the Israelis in these strikes, this was a combined effort to take out Iranian leadership. We again don’t have the battle damage assessments, but just stay with me here. Okay, you can see right now there’s a missile interceptor and my cameraman is going to stay on it. There’s two of them right now soaring through the skies over Tel Aviv and you can see those lines of white smoke. Those are the interceptors that are currently in the air right now looking to intercept the incoming Iranian ballistic missile fire. You see this is live right now as those sirens sounded. Millions of people across central Israel are in bomb shelters as the Israelis work to shoot down this incoming Iranian fire. And Griff, it just gives you a sense of how kinetic all of this is going to be in the hours and days ahead. Again, President Trump overnight making that address not just to the nation, but to the world. And you can hear the explosions there. Those are interceptors that are successfully shooting down those incoming Iranian ballistic missiles. And again, it’s not just here in central Israel, Griff. It is across this country. And you hear those explosions there as these missiles are being shot down in the distance.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!