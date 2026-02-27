Fox’s Mark Levin Tells Trump To End Talks With Iran and Start Bombing: ‘Time Is Up!’

Fox News host Mark Levin urged President Donald Trump to cut off talks with Iran and to commence military action against the country.

Trump has ordered a massive military buildup in the Middle East as negotiations continue between the two countries via Oman, whose foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, said talks have made “substantial progress.”

In an interview with Margaret Brennan of Face the Nation on CBS News, Albusaidi said a “peace deal is within our reach” and that Iran has agreed that it will “never, ever have … nuclear material that will create a bomb.” He added that more time is needed to finalize details.

Levin appeared on Friday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where he advised Trump to end negotiations and to start bombing.

“There’s a time for negotiation, there is a time for diplomacy, and I think the president has demonstrated he’s bent over backwards that that time does not last forever, that that time is up!” Levin said. “And it’s not us going to war with Iran… They’ve been at war with us for half a century! They’ve killed over 1,000 Americans! They have maimed tens of thousands of Americans! We don’t need to put up with that. It’s time to put it to an end.”

Sean Hannity responded by drawing a parallel between the Iranian mullahs and Adolf Hitler, just as he likened Saddam Hussein to the Nazi leader during the Iraq war more than 20 years ago.

“How can people be so ignorant?” Hannity asked. “If you knew after what Hitler did, you could stop it ahead of time, wouldn’t you wanna do it? Because I think that’s the same radical mindset that’s in Iran and people don’t want to see it, put their head in the sand or what?”

“The isolationists brought us Hitler,” Levin responded. “You had isolationists in Britain. You had isolationists in the United States. And it wasn’t until we were hit in Pearl Harbor that the country turned around. Do we really need to be hit again, this time by a nuclear weapon? Do we really wanna risk it? What is isolationism? The enemy is not isolated, the enemy’s not pacifistic, the enemy is not appeasing. The enemy wants to destroy us!”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!