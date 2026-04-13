Senator Chris Coons Condemns Trump’s ‘Shocking’ Post Depicting Himself as Jesus Christ: ‘Attacking One of the World’s Greatest Religions’

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) condemned President Donald Trump for posting an image of himself as Jesus Christ on Monday, accusing him of “attacking one of the world’s greatest religions.”

“We’re coming back from an Easter recess, a recess in which President Trump opened on Easter with a hateful, angry tweet suggesting he was about to wipe out an entire civilization,” said Coons during an appearance on MS NOW’s Morning Joe:

And when Pope Leo, the leader of 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, pushed back on that statement, pushed back on war and President Trump’s immigration policies, as well as his conduct of this war in Iran, President Trump has escalated by personally attacking the Pope and then shockingly this morning posting an AI-generated visual of him as Jesus Christ. Mika, there’s 70 million Catholics in this country. This is an overwhelmingly Christian country, but a country of faith where we respect each other that was rooted in freedom of worship, freedom of religion.

He continued, “One of the things I’ve been struck by is the silence of so many of my colleagues on the other side,” adding, “I am hopeful we will hear some voices this week speaking up and saying our national leader, our president should not be attacking one of the world’s greatest religions. Should not be putting himself in this space of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and of one of the most important figures in world history, not least of which spiritual history.”

“This a watershed moment for those who want to stand for decency and for the values that founded our country,” Coons concluded.

Trump’s post depicting himself as Jesus Christ was also condemned by many conservative commentators, who accused the president of “blasphemy.”

Former Republican congresswoman and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene went one step further with her condemnation of the post, writing, “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!