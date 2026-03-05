Tony Gonzales Drops Reelection Bid After Admitting to Affair With Staffer Who Later Set Herself on Fire

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) withdrew from the Republican primary on Thursday night amid a pressure campaign by fellow Republicans to get the embattled lawmaker to end his reelection bid.

In September, Gonzales staffer Regina Ann Santos-Aviles doused herself in gasoline and set herself on fire. She died the next day. Her husband, Adrian Aviles, said his late wife admitted to having an affair with Gonzales in May 2024, two or three weeks after it began. Aviles asked Santos-Aviles to quit her job, but she declined to do so. Last month, 24Sight News published texts from May 2024, in which Gonzales asked Santos-Aviles to send him a “sexy pic.” Santos-Aviles demurred and ultimately responded, “This is going too far, boss.”

Gonzales finally admitted to the affair on Wednesday, just one day after he advanced to a runoff election in May against YouTuber Brandon Herrera after neither candidate managed to garner a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

On Wednesday, Gonzales admitted to the affair with Santos-Aviles.

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales he said. “Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever.”

On Thursday evening, Gonzales posted a statement on X and announced he is dropping his reelection bid, stating, After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district. Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!