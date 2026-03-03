Schumer Condemns Conservative Radio Host Who Called Mamdani a ‘Radical Islam Cockroach’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) came to the defense of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in response to a conservative radio host calling him a “radical Islam cockroach.”

The comments came from longtime radio personality Sid Rosenberg. In a tweet posted early Monday, Rosenberg expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump’s recent praise of the mayor. He said:

Today I make a heartfelt plea to my friend and the best President in the 250 year history of our country @realDonaldTrump. I know I speak on behalf of the majority of New Yorkers and Americans when I say stop complimenting and giving credibility to our Jihadist America hating mayor @NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani. How many times does this terrorist sympathizer have to spit in your face Mr. President before you say enough is enough. His over the top criticism of the Maduro capture. ICE, Bibi and now this great operation in Iran is too much for most of us. Bottom line is he’s an America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach running our once beautiful city. Mr. President please put this little antisemite in his place! God Bless you @realDonaldTrump. God Bless America and God Bless Israel.

Today I make a heartfelt plea to my friend and the best President in the 250 year history of our country @realDonaldTrump. I know I speak on behalf of the majority of New Yorkers and Americans when I say stop complimenting and giving credibility to our Jihadist America hating… — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) March 2, 2026

The next day, Schumer responded with a tweet of his own.

“Calling @NYCMayor a ‘Radical Islam cockroach’ is dangerous and dehumanizing,” Schumer said. “It is a disgusting display of bigotry and Islamophobia that should receive universal condemnation.

“This type of rhetoric has no place in NYC or America.”

Calling @NYCMayor a “Radical Islam cockroach” is dangerous and dehumanizing. It is a disgusting display of bigotry and Islamophobia that should receive universal condemnation. This type of rhetoric has no place in NYC or America https://t.co/tQUGh9BiZD — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2026

Earlier that afternoon, Mamdani was asked about Rosenberg’s comments at a press conference. He called them “painfully familiar” and claimed Muslim New Yorkers “have had to deal with those with power and platform dehumanizing us.”

Reporter: What do you think of Sid Rosenberg using the term cockroach? Mamdani: So Muslims in this city, for almost as long as we have been in this city, have had to deal with those with power and platform dehumanizing us — to be called animals, insects, to be called a jihadist… pic.twitter.com/Uel9lppBTJ — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2026

Rosenberg has a history of inflammatory remarks about New York’s first Muslim mayor. Weeks before the election, Rosenberg told Andrew Cuomo — who ran against Mamdani as an Independent — that Mamdani would cheer for the September 11 attacks if they happened under his watch. Cuomo agreed.

