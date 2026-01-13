‘He Adjudicated by Executing Her!’ Brawl Over Renee Good Shooting Breaks Out on CNN

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky and National Review‘s Noah Rothman brawled over the shooting of Renee Good on Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight.

Host Abby Phillip began the segment by suggesting that “When you look at these images and these videos, you’re seeing entire neighborhoods coming outside as they witness ICE enforcement that they think is excessive happening in their communities.”

“That, I think, is part of what is going on here, that now the administration is trying to figure out ways to say, ‘Well, Americans, you’re being lied to. What you’re seeing is not what you’re seeing,'” added Phillip.

That’s when Roginsky jumped in:

I mean, we all saw what we saw, right? We all saw that video, and as much as the administration wants to gaslight us into thinking that it’s something that we didn’t see, we all saw woman murdered in cold blood by an ICE agent who the administration is saying was so traumatized with PTSD from having been dragged by a car months prior, that he had no choice but to pull a gun on this woman and murder her. And my answer to that is why in the world was he allowed to carry a gun and act as a law enforcement officer if he had PTSD? I mean, it just underscores To people how these ICE agents are untrained, unequipped, have no idea how to deal with normal people on a daily basis. And look, this is a breaking point I think for a lot of people, what happened in Minneapolis. I think this is moment where people realized that this could be them, that they could be driving their kid to school, coming home, see something, stop, have somebody say to them, “Drive away,” have somebody else say to get out of the car. They heard or misheard something, and all of a sudden you’re dead within a span of about 60 seconds, if not less. And when you see something like that, I think we all understand that this could happen to any one of us. This is a breaking point for a lot of people in America, even people who were not political before understand what a problem this is now.

“There’s a lot to criticize when it comes to the rhetoric coming out of this White House, but there’s a lot to criticize out of the president’s critics as well,” countered Rothman. “It was not a murder. It’s not malice or forethought-,”

“Oh it wasn’t?” interjected Roginsky.

“Not that has been proven in court,” answered Rothman.

“He called her an effing you-know-what!” exclaimed Roginsky.

“We do not in this country adjudicate issues like this based on fragmentary evidence in the court of public opinion,” retorted Rothman.

“He adjudicated it by executing her!” insisted Roginsky as the two began to talk over one another.

“It is irresponsible and it could not happen to anybody else,” declared Rothman when he regained the floor:

This is not something-, because can we spare for two seconds-, look, this was a tragedy. And I think most Americans look at this and say, “This should not have happened.” But it should not have happened for a variety of reasons. So we can spare a moment to think of the people, the American people who voted in a president who said, “I’m going to execute a mass deportation program and it’s going to be messy. Because there are going to be a lot of new personnel coming on board. There’s going to a lot new tactics that we’re going to deploy.” And yet, it’s necessary because of the immigration that was led into this country under Joe Biden. And two, there is a network of activists who put people in very dangerous situations. They train them to confront law enforcement in the course of their duties, and they put themselves in danger in the process. So, no, I would not be in that situation.

