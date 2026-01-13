Joe Scarborough Warns Dems to ‘Get Ready’ After Trump Says He Should Have Seized Voting Machines in 2020: ‘Don’t Act Shocked!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned Democrats to “get ready and be prepared” after President Donald Trump told the New York Times he “should have” seized voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the comments during a wide-ranging interview with the paper published on Sunday as he was asked about the election he continues to claim was rigged against him.

According to the Times, Trump pressed senior figures inside and outside his administration on whether he could legally take control of voting machines in key states, raising the idea with then – Attorney General Bill Barr, who rejected any Justice Department involvement, warning there was no evidence of widespread fraud and no legal basis for such a move.

Trump also leaned on his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who attempted to advance the proposal through the Department of Homeland Security. That effort, the Times reported, was quickly shut down by officials who refused to entertain federal seizure of state-run election equipment.

Despite the internal resistance, Trump told the Times he “should have” acted despite abandoning the idea at the time.

As the Morning Joe crew reviewed the events of the past week, as laid out in an article by co-host Jonathan Lemire for The Atlantic, Scarborough listed out the whirlwind of events from fallout over a Minneapolis ICE shooting to “snatching the dictator from Venezuela.”

He rounded on the interview with the Times and Trump’s comment about the voting machines with a call to Democrats to make sure it “can’t happen” in the upcoming 2026 midterms:

Now I want Democratic officials, I want Democratic lawyers, I want Democratic fundraisers, I want everybody in the Democratic Party to take to heart the old saying, I think [author] Maya Angelou said it, that when somebody tells you who they are, believe them. Donald Trump saying ten months before the 2026 [midterm] election, which he knows is going to go against him, which he knows may lead to another impeachment, as he has said himself – now, if the Democrats are smart, they wouldn’t do that – but he knows that. But he has said in the New York Times interview, I should have seized the voting machines. Democrats don’t act shocked, don’t act shocked. Get ready and be prepared so it can’t happen.

Watch above via MS NOW.