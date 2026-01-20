‘I Like the Hell’s Angels’: Trump Praises Notorious Biker Gang He Claims Are ‘Babies’ Compared to Migrants

President Donald Trump went off on an odd tangent Tuesday while addressing the press in the White House briefing room. Trump joined the briefing in an apparent attempt to try and change the conversation around ICE. He complained that the media was not focused enough on the “criminals” ICE is deporting in Minnesota and went on a lengthy screed about his accomplishments, rife with many of his common claims, including blatantly false ones like saying that during the Biden administration, all new jobs were going to immigrants.

“Nobody came in unless they came in legally. We have a big process for having people come in legally, by the way. A lot of people are coming in legally,” Trump said, boasting of his success in stemming the tide of illegal immigration across the southern border. He continued:

They have to prove they love our country. They have to prove that they’re not going to need welfare. A lot of things they have to prove. For the first time in 50 years, we are now seeing reverse migration because we’re getting all of these illegal people out—people that came in illegally. In many cases, they’re criminals. In many, many cases. You remember when they used to say that the people that come into our country as immigrants are very nice people, they’re wonderful people, and they don’t commit crime?

“No, they make our criminals look like babies. They make our Hell’s Angels look like the sweetest people on Earth. The Hell’s Angels are now considered a nice, high-quality person. I like the Hell’s Angels. They voted for me,” Trump continued, offering praise for the notorious biker gang, which is often associated with organized crime and labeled an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang by the Justice Department.

“They protected me, actually, believe it or not. But they make our criminals look like babies. These are some of the most vicious people anywhere in the world,” Trump continued, adding:

They came from the Congo. The prisons—I know the Congo because I ended the war with the Congo and Rwanda. Tough group, very tough group. They came from prisons in the Congo, some of the toughest, meanest people you’ll ever meet. Thank you very much. They allowed them to come into America. These are tough people. Before my election, 100 percent of net job creation was going to foreign migrants. Since my inauguration, 100 percent of the net jobs created have gone to American-born citizens. That’s a big thing. In other words, we’re now taking care of our people. 100 percent of net jobs created have gone to American-born people. Before that, we didn’t care.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.