Trump Says ‘I Felt Terribly’ About ICE Killing Renee Good: ‘I Understand Both Sides of It’

President Donald Trump joined Tuesday’s White House briefing and complained that the media is not focused enough on ICE deporting the “worst of the worst” from Minnesota, as opposed to the anti-ICE protests and the shooting of Renee Good. Trump also referenced Good’s killing and said he felt “terribly” about it, adding he can “understand both sides of it.”

Trump’s remarks followed his posting to Truth Social, “The Department of Homeland Security and ICE must start talking about the murderers and other criminals that they are capturing and taking out of the system. They are saving many innocent lives! There are thousands of vicious animals in Minnesota alone, which is why the crime stats are, Nationwide, the BEST EVER RECORDED! Show the Numbers, Names, and Faces of the violent criminals, and show them NOW.”

Trump held up photos of alleged criminal migrants, saying at one point, “Twenty-four times convicted — not charges, these are convictions. So he comes from outside the country. Do you think he’s gonna be good here? He’s convicted twenty-four times. He’s going to be good here, right? It doesn’t work that way.”

“He’s a man of murder, one of many, one of many. All they want to do is get him out. They want to take them out of our country, and we’re met with paid agitators and insurrectionists, troublemakers,” Trump continued, before mentioning the shooting of Good earlier in the month:

They’re paid. You know, when the woman was shot, I felt terribly about that. I understand both sides of it. But when she was shot, there was another woman that was screaming, “Shame, shame, shame, shame,” right? You saw it. So loud. A professional opera singer. She was so loud and so professional. She wasn’t a woman that was hurt like, “All my heart’s injured.” She was a professional. “Shame, shame,” she’s screaming, “Shame.” I said, “That’s not a normal person. That’s a professional.” These are professional agitators and professional people that want to see our country do badly. But that’s happening because we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.

