‘Will Help You Get to the Airport’: Tim Walz Calls For ICE to Leave His State ‘Immediately’ After Homan Announcement

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) wants ICE agents to leave the state “immediately” after Border Czar Tom Homan announced the end of their surge operation.

On Tuesday, Homan said in a press conference that he proposed an end to the operation to President Donald Trump, and he claimed Trump agreed with the idea. Homan had arrived in Minneapolis weeks earlier in response to the unrest fueled by the killing of Alex Pretti. Since then, Homan has praised local authorities for their cooperation with federal officials. The border czar added that the immigration operation “yielded the successful results” that the Trump administration was looking for.

Later that day, Walz held his own presser when he was asked if he knew exactly when the agents would be exiting the city. He made it clear that he wanted them gone “immediately,” adding:

Homan said this week and early next week. I talked to Mr. Homan after his press conference and he assured me that they are going, all the surge is going, and they’re going immediately. So as soon as they can pack their stuff, book a plane, move on– I would volunteer. We will help you get to the airport. We will clear the roads to get you to the airport. I will come over and pack your damn bags if that’s what it takes, but I think it does answer the question. And again, this is a “trust but verify.” I am skeptically optimistic. I have no reason to not believe that when Tom Homan said they will be gone almost immediately. So it would be my expectation, I think, you know, certainly by the middle of next week, this is back to the 150.

Watch above via LiveNow from Fox.

