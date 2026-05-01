‘I’m Hotter’: Trump Says He Did Dr. Phil a Favor Appearing on His Show — Then Brings Him Onstage

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was doing Dr. Phil McGraw a favor by appearing on his show ahead of the 2024 election, boasting “I’m hotter than he is” before bringing the TV host onstage during remarks to seniors at The Villages in Central Florida.

The speech was aimed towards senior citizens, with Trump planning to highlight his “No Tax on Social Security” measure in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“We’re also joined by very much of a legend,” Trump started. “He’s really an amazing guy. He straightens you out — mentally. Probably has his own problems, but we don’t have to know about that.”

“We’ve all grown up watching him,” Trump continued. “I’ve watched him for so many years. I did his show before the election, and I thought I was sorta doing him a favor by doing him this show. I said, ‘I’m hotter than he is. Why the hell should I do his show?’ But I did it, and I have never had such a response as I had on that show.”

The president then gestured for McGraw to take the stage, remarking, “Wow,” seemingly at the burst of applause his guest received, and adding, “Give them a little lecture — but very short — give them a little lecture on life. Talk about life for two minutes or less.”

The pair exchanged a close handshake before McGraw proceeded with his speech. He did, however, go over the two-minute limit.

The moment was not the only wild one in Trump’s Friday speech. At one point, he became frustrated with the microphone quality at the event, yelling, “I’m screaming my ass off because the mic is no good! Turn the mic up pleeeeeeeeeeeeeease!”

At another, he baselessly accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of marrying her brother to gain entrance into the U.S. from Somalia.

Watch the clip above via The White House on YouTube.

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