Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Says ‘Europeans Should Be Cheering’ for US to Annex Greenland: ‘It Would Be a Win For All Democracies In the World’

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum argued on Thursday that Europeans “should be cheering” for the United States to annex Greenland as “it would be a win for all democracies in the world” if the Trump administration took the territory from Denmark.

During an interview with Burgum about the White House’s repeated threats to take Greenland from Denmark – including by force – Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said, “You’re the secretary of the interior. The interior might be getting larger. The president wants to buy Greenland, offering potentially as much as 100,000 per resident of Greenland for it, which would be about $5 billion. Only 50,000 live in that massive country, by the way. Talk about that and just how you envision this going down and why it’s so critically important.”

Burgum responded:

Well, you take a map, take a look at the map of the world, or take a look at a globe from looking from the North Pole down and you can see why Greenland is the opposite end of the bookend. The other end is Alaska. You look to the other side of the world and you’ve got Russia and all of their adventurism around the Arctic. This is critical. Greenland is critical to the national security of the United States. It’s critical to European security. Europeans should be cheering that the U.S. wants to get involved there and provide that kind of protection, and of course, again, in interior, we manage all of our territories around the world, our affiliated states. I mean, we manage land from Guam to the U.S. Virgin Islands, over fourteen timezones. We have all of the ability to take on that responsibility, and again, it would be a win for all democracies in the world if the U.S. was exerting more authority there.

Schmitt questioned, “Do you think that happens? Are we going to acquire Greenland? Do you think it happens soon?”

“I think it’s great. We’re working for the greatest dealmaker that’s ever been president. Anything is possible with this president,” replied Burgum. “And again, he is A+ on everything he’s executing on strategy abroad that helps bring prosperity at home.”

The secretary concluded, “We bought Alaska for $15 million and that turned out to be a great bargain. Buying Greenland for $5 billion could be a great deal too.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing Greenland, prompting repeated statements from the Kingdom of Denmark stating that the territory is not for sale.

The White House has also threatened to take the territory by force.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” said the White House in a statement following the invasion of Venezuela last Saturday. “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”

The president went on to mock Denmark for allegedly increasing its security in Greenland, remarking, “They added one more dog sled,” while White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller taunted, “Nobody’s gonna fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

The White House’s statements were condemned by European leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who reiterated that “Greenland belongs to its people” and that “it is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

