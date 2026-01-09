Mika Brzezinski Fumes at JD Vance’s Defense of ICE Agent: ‘Trigger Happy Because He’s Traumatized?’

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski bristled at Vice President JD Vance’s defense of the ICE agent involved in the shooting of a woman in Minnesota, who he revealed had been “dragged” by a car just six months prior, accusing the Republican of “blaming the victim” and asking why the “traumatized” agent was “out in the field.”

Vance slammed the media in a White House presser on Thursday for failing to report that the agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good during the confrontation in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning was “dragged by a car six months ago” resulting in “33 stitches in his leg.”

He added: “So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?”

The vice president criticized the media for portraying Good as “some innocent woman” who was “out for a drive” and accused her of deliberately “trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation.”

After rolling back the clip of Vance talking at the top of Friday morning’s show, Brzezinski accused him of “using his position and the podium to say things he just doesn’t know anything about at all.”

She then opened up on his frame of argument, saying it raised questions about why the agent was working in the field at all:

Yeah, a couple of things here. The vice president using his position and the podium to say things he just doesn’t know anything about at all, and also to malign the victim, this woman who is dead, this mother. And then raising more questions, actually, about ICE. So if this guy is so sensitive and the victim of a trauma, what’s he doing out in the field? It’s just a question. Yeah, I don’t understand what’s going on here. He’s been through an incredible trauma. He’s injured in that trauma. He’s out in the field. And that’s the explanation? He’s trigger happy because he’s traumatized?

“Great,” she snapped.

