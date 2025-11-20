‘He Gets To Determine What MAGA Is!’ Matt Schlapp Argues That Only Trump Gets To Define MAGA Movement

In the midst of the MAGA civil war between the president and Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference argued on Newsmax this week that only Donald Trump gets to define the MAGA movement.

Matt Schlapp appeared alongside Democratic political strategist Michael LaRosa on Greta Van Susteren’s show, The Record.

Van Susteren asked, “Does President Trump have to worry, that there are now some people who are MAGA people, and more ‘mega MAGA’ than Trump? You know, I mean, he’s got some people that are starting to carve into that.”

“Not my clowns, not my circus!” LaRosa declared, pointing at Schlapp. “That’s their problem.”

Schlapp answered, “President Trump created MAGA, he gets the right to say what MAGA is. And so, for people who are congressmen or other people to come up and say —”

“What about, like, Tucker Carlson?” Van Susteren interrupted.

“I’d say the same thing to Tucker Carlson,” Schlapp said. “The president gets to determine what MAGA is. If they lampoon or characterize MAGA as, ‘We never use the military,’ right? And it was just —”

Van Susteren interrupted again to add, “We don’t do anything overseas, they’re pretty much isolationist, we don’t help Ukraine.”

“Right, that is never what MAGA was,” Schlapp continued. “What MAGA was, was going back to Reagan. We had the Bush wars, the Bush-Cheney wars — and we go back to Reagan: This idea that you have a strong military, a strong culture, and a strong economy, and people fear messing with the United States. That’s the policy that Trump has adopted.”

Greene split with Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files, and called his foreign policies “not America first positions.” In addition, the recent Tucker Carlson interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes has emphasized the racist and antisemitic views espoused by some within the movement.

