Jesse Watters Asks Trump’s Border Czar if He’s ‘Worried’ About Being Prosecuted

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Trump administration border czar Tom Homan on Monday about the possibility of being prosecuted under a Democratic president.

Homan has overseen an aggressive deportation regime, under which both violent and nonviolent undocumented immigrants have been arrested. U.S. citizens have been scooped up in immigration raids as well, only to be released later after proving their citizenship. The sometimes violent raids are typically carried out by masked, badgeless agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

Homan appeared on Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, where the host noted that some Democrats have accused Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth of war crimes over the Pentagon’s boat bombings in the Caribbean, including a second strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat to kill survivors.

“They wanna after Hegseth for war crimes,” Watters told Homan. “Now, they’re potentially targeting rank-and-file soldiers for just obeying orders. Are you worried, Tom, that they’re gonna target you with prosecution after this is all over?”

“Well, they’ve already said they’re going to,” Homan replied. “So come get some. Bottom line is, I’m not gonna let them forget what they did the last four years. A half a million children were separated from their families and smuggled across this border. A quarter of a million Americans died from drug overdoses that came across that border.”

Watters concluded the interview by telling Homan to “stay safe.”

In September, The New York Times reported that Homan was recorded in September 2024 accepting a bag containing $50,000 in cash in an FBI investigation:

The cash payment, which was made inside a bag from the food chain Cava, grew out of a long-running counterintelligence investigation that had not been targeting Mr. Homan, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the case. Mr. Homan’s encounter with the undercover agents, recorded on audiotape, led him to be investigated for potential bribery and other crimes, after he apparently took the money and agreed to help the agents — who were posing as businessmen — secure future government contracts related to border security, the people said.

Homan has denied that he took a bribe.

“I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody,” Homan claimed in October.

