Jesse Watters Disappointed That Fox News Colleague Didn’t Ask Astronauts if They ‘Hooked Up’

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized his colleague Bill Hemmer for failing to ask astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams whether they hooked up while stranded together in space.

Reacting on The Five to Hemmer’s Monday interview with the astronauts – who returned to Earth this month after being stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months – co-host Greg Gutfeld remarked, “Did you see their body language? Oh, they hate each other. Can you blame them?”

Jessica Tarlov weighed in, “They talked a lot about what their days looked like. She even said that he would Zoom into his Sunday church service every week, so they kept some degree of regularity.”

Watters then laid into Hemmer for failing to ask Wilmore and Williams whether they became romantic during their time in space.

“Hemmer’s a great interviewer, but he whiffed,” Watters complained. “The main question that everybody wanted asked was, did they hook up? And he just left it hanging out there. I hope there’s a part two to this interview, Hemmer, because next time I see you I’m going to slap you silly.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump also raised the possibility of the two astronauts – both married to their respective partners – having fallen in love.

“I hope they like each other. Maybe they’ll love each other, I don’t know. But they’ve been left up there, think of it,” said Trump. “And I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair.”

Watch above via Fox News.