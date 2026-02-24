Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump for Namedropping Him in ‘Money Grab’ Email: ‘What Even Is That?!’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump as he returned to the studio on Monday night after learning he had been name-checked in a campaign-style “money grab” email urging supporters to push back against the late-night host.

Picking the email apart line-by-line for the entertainment of his audience and viewers, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! roasted the president throughout on his return after a week-long break.

“You know, so many things happened over the break. This one hit me personally,” Kimmel began. “This is over the break. A fundraising email from one of his many money grabs was sent to a number of followers. The subject line was ‘DJT: Get Trump out of your mouth’ – which is again somehow not a line from the Trump-Epstein files.”

Kimmel read the email aloud: “‘Hey, did you see it? Rating-starved hack Jimmy Kimmel is back at it again.'”

As the crowd cheered, the host joked: “Wait a minute. For the record, I was in my house doing nothing. OK?”

Kimmel continued reading: “‘He’s on his failing late-night show, which by the way has terrible numbers. Just total disaster numbers, trying to mock you and our movement. The poor guy just loves to have my name in his mouth because he knows that without Trump, he’d have no career at all. He thinks he can sit in his Hollywood studio and laugh at the greatest political movement in the history of our country.’”

“Yeah, he does,” Kimmel joked.

“Sometimes I stand, sometimes I sit and laugh,” he added, before reading on: “‘But he thinks his tired jokes can stop us. He is wrong. While he’s busy reading a teleprompter for a tiny audience of coastal elites, I’m getting ready to address a massive crowd of MAGA patriots at the State of the Union.’”

“Oh, by the way, we will have a special show tomorrow night to laugh at all the stupid things he says at that MAGA State of the Union. But I digress,” the host said to further applause, turning back to the fundraising email: “‘I need millions of MAGA patriots to step up today and show Jimmy Kimmel that his words have nothing on MAGA and that this movement will forever have more support than he could ever dream of. Join my MAGA rally blitz now and I’ll add you to my exclusive 2026 MAGA membership.’”

“Well, that is tempting. We could be part of his MAGA rally blitz,” Kimmel said. “What even is that? It’s like something you order at Dairy Queen, right? But please give until his feelings don’t hurt anymore, folks. Why is the president in his second term even sending fundraising emails?

Turning his why into a punchline, he added: “Maybe, I don’t know, maybe he needs it to pay all the big beautiful tariffs he has to give back now? As just about everyone but him expected, the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs he is so inexplicably proud of are unconstitutional. The very conservative Supreme Court ruled against him 6-3.”

“This was Donald Trump’s most humiliating legal defeat yet, even more than the one with the porn star where he farted through the whole trial,” the host quipped.

Watch above via ABC.

