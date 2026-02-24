Jon Stewart Mocks ‘Make-a-Wish Man-Kid’ Kash Patel’s USA Hockey Party Antics

Jon Stewart mocked FBI Director Kash Patel’s surprise locker-room appearance to slam beers with Team USA’s hockey team after the squad won gold over Canada in the Winter Olympics.

Opening Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, Stewart built up the 2–1 victory as a moment of national catharsis for a country he said was in “emotional turmoil,” describing a nation “sliding into the abyss of fallen and broken democracies.”

“But then!” he declared, cutting to forward Jack Hughes scoring the decisive goal.

“We’re back, motherf*cker!” Stewart exclaimed, parodying: “I know the powerful elites remain unaccountable, but he put the thing behind that other guy!”

Mockingly riding the mood, Stewart’s excitement dropped as footage flashed on-screen of Patel celebrating in the locker room.

“Is that – is that FBI Director Kash Patel?” Stewart asked. “Are they putting a medal on FBI Director Kash Patel?”

“Is Kash Patel a Make-a-Wish man-kid?” he asked.

“Is that –? What is this? How did –? Why is that –?” the host stuttered.

“I mean, I, listen, I’m not trying to diminish his condition,” he jibed. “There is currently no cure for crazy eyes. Crazy eyes, for when you want to turn every picture into some sort of meth-fueled mugshot.”

Watch above via Comedy Central.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!