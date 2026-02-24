‘Absolutely Savage!’ Joe Scarborough Slams Trump’s ICE Centers as ‘More Extreme’ Than WWII ‘Internment Camps’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump’s ICE detention centers as “more extreme” than World War II internment camps that were used for the forcible incarceration of Japanese Americans.

The remarks came as the host reacted to an MS NOW report Tuesday morning alleging conditions within the centers used to hold individuals and children awaiting deportation resulted in widespread illness, made sleep difficult with 24/7 lighting, and were not serving those held “sufficient nutritious food,” as well as alleging “mold” and “worms” in meals.

The report detailed how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was “rapidly bolstering its detention capacity” by buying up warehouses across the country to convert into new centers.

Scarborough raged that the “savage treatment” amounted to “abuse” as he railed against the conditions as “un-American”:

You have so many things going on here. First of all, just the savage treatment that so many of these detainees are getting, that we get reports out of a man from Northern Ireland who was held there for months and months, basically said it was like a concentration camp. You have other stories of abuse, lights on around the clock, just the most savage, inhumane conditions in some of these facilities. And of course, you have DHS who has lied to Americans time and time and time again. They’ve lied over and over and over again. So who is going to believe DHS? Who is going to believe ICE when they are lying about the conditions that so many of these detainees are being held in? Nobody! The answer is nobody! And yet it continues. And not only that, it expands.

Rounding on the expansion efforts, he floated having a WWII historian in-studio to “compare” conditions:

My God, you have these industrialized internment camps. They’re not detention centers. These are internment camps. Except I really would like a historian to come on and compare Japanese internment camps of the 1940s, to the conditions in these internment camps, because I think this may be even more extreme than those internment camps, based on what history I’ve read so far. But this is absolutely savage. It’s on an industrial scale. It’s un-American. There’s no transparency and in the state of Michigan, DHS literally killed a Toyota parts plant from coming in that would have created jobs for working Americans.

“How screwed up are these priorities?” he declared.

