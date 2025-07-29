Karl Rove Warns Democrats That Far-Left Mayoral Candidates Are ‘Driving Away Votes’

Fox News contributor and legendary GOP operative Karl Rove issued a warning to the opposing team on Tuesday.

In a segment about Omar Fateh, the Democratic nominee in the Minneapolis mayoral race, Rove suggested that far-left candidates like Fateh may come back to bite the party in other races.

“I got to tell you, though, this is a problem for the Democrats. Think about this. Here’s his-, go to his website. He wants to combat police violence. He’s in favor of race-based housing programs. He wants to end evictions; you don’t pay your rent, you can stay where you are. He wants new taxes, one tax to pay for public housing, a land value tax in addition to a property tax. He wants a municipal income tax. He wants the city to be able to purchase distressed properties, but forbid private companies or developers from purchasing them. He wants to have public financing for a trans equity summit each year,” began Rove after being asked to weigh in on Fateh’s candidacy. “And here’s my personal favorite, he wants to have behavioral crisis response teams instead of armed law enforcement response. Look, we’re sending a behavioral crisis response team, they’ll bring their own couch, they’ll brings warm tea, and treats if, you know, and some guy who’s got a gun. I mean, this is just ridiculous.”

He continued:

But remember, he got into this race because the very liberal mayor vetoed rent control, vetoed a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers, who the urban Lyft drivers didn’t want the minimum tax-, the minimum wage, they wanted to be independent contractors. And because the mayor dismantled a homeless encampment in a neighborhood south of downtown. This is how left-wing they are. How do you think the Democrats — Congresswoman Craig, Congresswoman Morris, even a very liberal member who represents St. Paul — how do you think they are gonna be explaining these things to their suburban electorate that is not as liberal as the city of Minneapolis is? It’s gonna be awfully hard, and the more that we get people like this representing the face of the Democratic Party, the harder it is to win back voters in the middle of American politics.

Watch above via Fox News.