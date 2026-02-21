Kayleigh McEnany Goes After CNN ‘Hit Piece’ on Christians: ‘What Many See As a Revival CNN Sees As Christian Nationalism!’

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany was riled Saturday up over what she called CNN’s new “hit piece” on Christianity.

“CNN is about to debut what can only be described, in my view, as a hit piece on the resurgence of Christianity in America,” McEnany said on her show Saturday in America. “What many see as a revival, CNN describes as ‘Christian Nationalism.'”

Thie piece McEnany referred to was reported by CNN host Pamela Brown and called, “The Rise of Christian Nationalism.” It’s set to air Sunday.

According to CNN, “Brown examines the growing influence of Christian nationalism, an ideology rooted in the belief that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and that its laws and institutions should reflect Christian values.”

“I wonder if the rise of Christian nationalism exposé will show this?” McEnany asked.

She then played clips of young people talking about finding “spiritual and moral peace” through their faith.

“I have CNN’s press release here and they say, ‘This episode explores how a movement once largely confined to the margins of white evangelical culture has gained new visibility in and political power.’ I go to an evangelical church that’s very, very, very diverse, and I think this is so off base,” McEnany said before asking megachurch pastor Allen Jackson his thoughts.

“Well, I think it’s so misguided and, to be honest, it’s just functionally dishonest,” Jackson said. “There’s no question that our founding documents and our fathers intended a Judeo-Christian world view to shape our nation. We’ve never been uniquely Christian, it wasn’t a requirement. We’ve never had a state-sponsored faith. But those Judeo-Christian values shaped our founding documents, our legal system, our educational system, our approach to business.”

He added, “So it’s an intentionally dishonest piece, and it’s the unfortunate that they try to take values that have brought prosperity, strength, diversity and freedom to our nation, and somehow try to besmirch them.”

When talking about the death of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, Jackson said, “the hatred and the intolerance towards Christianity, without question, is growing.”

“Without question,” McEnany agreed.

Many constitutional scholars agree that, while many Founders were Christians, they did not intend for the country to be a “Christian nation,” but one based on a secular Constitution that barred laws “respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!