Trump Official Accuses Dems of ‘Calculated Campaign’ Against Kennedy Center After ‘Toxic Chemical’ Protest

Trump administration official Richard Grenell accused Democrats of coordinating a campaign against the Kennedy Center For the Performing Arts in the wake of a “toxic chemical” attack on the outdoor ice rink.

Officials said a black-brown substance was poured onto the rink on Friday, forcing Montreal-based skating company Le Patin Libre to cancel its planned performance. A gallon-sized milk container full of the dark substance could be seen left behind on the ice.

Grenell, who serves as president of the center, wrote on X, “This is so sad & unnecessary – @TheDemocrats have been calling artists urging them to cancel and attacking the Center non-stop. It’s a calculated campaign.”

He continued, “And now they have mentally unstable people taking action – and vandalizing the Center. We’ve seen serious death threats and constant harassment. Commonsense Democrats must speak up before this violence takes a life.”

This is so sad & unnecessary – @TheDemocrats have been calling artists urging them to cancel and attacking the Center non-stop. It’s a calculated campaign. And now they have mentally unstable people taking action – and vandalizing the Center. We’ve seen serious death… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 21, 2026

Although Kennedy Center leadership declared the substance a “toxic chemical,” the exact chemical hasn’t been publicly identified.

Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for what Donald Trump has dubbed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” released a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “Today, a targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena, causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel tonight’s performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow.”

She added, “We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable.”

The board of trustees voted in December to rename the facility “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” and Trump was later elected board chairman.

Since then, dozens of artists have pulled out of scheduled performances at the center, with some citing the political climate.

Trump announced earlier this month that he was shuttering the center on for two years beginning July 4 for a “$200 million” renovation featuring “the highest-grade marbles — highest-grade everything.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!