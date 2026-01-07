Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) that she is headed his way after President Donald Trump announced a fraud investigation for the state.

Noem joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday evening, where Watters brought up the fact that Newsom has taunted Trump and the administration over the potential fraud investigation.

“The governor of California says bring it on,” he said.

Noem declared she is “coming” to the governor’s state and plans on making plenty of arrests.

She said:

Oh, we’ll be there. We think that this is just the tip of the iceberg. So Minnesota is unbelievable, what we’ve seen, but it is leading us to networks all over the country and overseas, and we’re gonna follow every single one of them. Homeland Security Investigations is an incredible team of individuals who go after human traffickers, sex traffickers, but the fraud that we have in our public programs that are tied to California, absolutely. We’re gonna come to you, Governor Newsom, and we’re going to arrest every single individual that has ties to this kind of stealing of taxpayer dollars and we will hold them accountable. We’ll bring them to justice.

Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to announce a probe into possible fraud of taxpayer money following reports of such widespread alleged conduct in Minnesota. The alleged fraud tied to government programs was highlighted in a viral video by YouTuber Nick Shirley focusing on daycare centers in Minneapolis.

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote.

“HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago,” Newsom’s press office wrote on X in response to Trump.

HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture.… https://t.co/xVHIqENZ0z — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 6, 2026

