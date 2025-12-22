Laura Ingraham Asks, ‘Is There a Risk of Donald Trump Dragging the United States Into War?’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked whether President Donald Trump is about to get the U.S. embroiled in a full-blown war.

The Trump administration has been bombing boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific for the past several months, killing at least 100 people in at least 26 strikes. Administration officials claim the boats were carrying drugs, but they have provided no evidence. Even if true, experts have claimed the strikes are most likely illegal. Many of the vessels originated from Venezuela, and on several occasions, Trump has said he will authorize strikes against targets in Venezuela. Last week, the president announced a “complete blockade” of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers, at least two of which the U.S. has seized.

On Monday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host interviewed Victoria Coates, who served as a deputy national security advisor in Trump’s first term. Ingraham has been supportive of Trump’s boat bombings and railed against Democrats for opposing them.

“The more I hear the Democrats, they’re either defending violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States and they want to keep them here,” Ingraham said. “Or, they’re upset that narco-terrorists are getting blown out of the water.”

But Ingraham did question whether Trump would be dragging the U.S. into another war if he decides to bomb Venezuela itself.

“And Victoria, a question, however, about strikes on land is a different matter altogether,” the host said. “It’s obviously an escalation. Is there a risk of Donald Trump dragging the United States into war, with the mission being to get the drugs?”

“I will say President Trump, during the first four years of his term and now the first year of his second term, has done a remarkable job of not dragging the United States into wars,” Coates replied. “He actually has not done it once. He’s executed our shortest war in Iran earlier this year, highly successful. It took about 12 hours. And that was that. And he brought an end to the conflict. So, this notion that he is somehow going to be dragged against his will into an extended conflict in Venezuela is defied by his real history and track record in this area.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said that the campaign against Venezuela is about more than drugs and that Trump wants to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, as Trump tried to do in his first term.

