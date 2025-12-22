Trump Says He Will Design New Battleships Because ‘I’m a Very Aesthetic Person’

President Donald Trump said he will personally help design a new class of warships that he is naming after himself.

On Monday, the president announced a “Trump-class” of battleship, saying that the first vessel will be the USS Defiant, on which he said construction will begin “almost immediately” and take about two-and-a-half years.

“We’re desperately in need of ships,” Trump said at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. “Some of them have gotten old and tired and obsolete, and we’re going to go the exact opposite direction.”

He added, “So, the battleships are gonna be armed, just in terms of guns and missiles at the highest level. They’ll also have hypersonic weapons, many hypersonic weapons, state-of-the-art electric rail guns, and even high-powered lasers that you’ve been starting to read about. We have lasers where you aim the laser at a target, and it just wipes it out.”

At one point, the president said he will be personally involved with the design of the new ships:

The U.S. Navy will lead the design of the ships, along with me because I’m a very aesthetic person, alongside our partners in American industry. And we’re gonna have [Secretary of Defense] Pete Hegseth and[Secretary of State] Marco [Rubio], and a lot of very talented people involved. But a lot of it’s already been done. We’ve been doing this for months.

Trump said that “AI will be a big factor when it comes to these ships,” which will be “AI-controlled.”

In his second term, the president has taken a personal interest in design. After demolishing the East Wing of the White House to make way for a massive ballroom, Trump has reportedly clashed with the project’s former architect, who warned that the 90,000-square-foot ballroom the president wants will dwarf the 55,000-square-foot White House.

The president subsequently replaced the architect.

Watch above via C-SPAN.