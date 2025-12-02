Laura Ingraham Asks Kash Patel About Allegation He Uses FBI Jet ‘For Personal Joyrides’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked FBI Director Kash Patel about his use of the bureau’s jet to attend various recreational events across the country.

On Monday, The New York Post published key findings from a 115-page report that is based on anonymous accounts from 24 current and former FBI employees. The report, which was prepared for members of Congress, calls the bureau under Patel a “rudderless ship” and “all f*cked up.” The report includes a story about Patel refusing to deplane until he was given a medium-sized flak jacket.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee commenced an investigation into Patel’s use of the FBI’s plane. In a letter to the director, Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) noted, “You used a $60 million government jet for an overnight date with your girlfriend, a Scottish golfing excursion with your buddies, and a trip to a luxury hunting retreat called ‘Boondoggle Ranch.’”

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Patel was asked about Democrats’ scrutiny of his use of the plane.

“The Democrats are also, Mr. Director, supposedly going to investigate your use of the FBI jet because they’re claiming you ‘commandeered’ it ‘for personal joyrides,’ going to a wrestling event, I guess, for your girlfriend. Is that true? And, if the Biden team did something like that, if it was true, I’d probably be hitting them tonight on television. But I thought I would give you a chance to respond to that drive-by.”

“It’s simple,” Patel replied. “The FBI director – all FBI directors – are required users of the FBI plane. They don’t let me fly commercially. But my predecessors wasted millions of dollars because they were too lazy to drive an extra 20 minutes and go to Andrews Air Force Base. They used D.C. Reagan National as a personal hub, costing the taxpayers $4 million. I shut that policy off and mandated the use of government airfields.”

The director went on to say that he is entitled to have a private life.

“I’ve also used the airplane less than my prior two predecessors,” he continued. “And, yes, I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners. Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And I do take trips with her? Absolutely. But when they’re talking about raid jackets and velcro and FBI plane use, they are not talking about the facts because they know this FBI is succeeding in ways prior leadership failed. And those cronies will always stick together and, of course, band together with their enemies to come in and attack us.”

