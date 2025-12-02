Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton complained at a conference hosted by an Israeli newspaper on Tuesday that young Americans were becoming sympathetic toward Palestinians because they watch “totally made up” videos of the horrors in Gaza on social media.

“Smart, well-educated, young people from our own country, from around the world, where were they getting their information?” asked Clinton during a New York conference hosted by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. “They were getting their information from social media, particularly TikTok.”

She continued, “That is where they were learning about what happened on October 7th, what happened in the days, weeks, and months to follow. That’s a serious problem. It’s a serious problem for democracy, whether it’s Israel or the United States, and it’s a serious problem for our young people.”

Clinton complained that when she tried to talk to young people “to engage in some kind of reasonable discussion, it was very difficult because they did not know history, they had very little context, and what they were being told on social media was not just one-sided, it was pure propaganda.”

“It’s not just the usual suspects. It’s a lot of young Jewish Americans who don’t know the history and don’t understand,” she claimed, adding, “A lot of the challenge is with younger people. More than 50% of young people in America get their news from social media.”

The former first lady concluded, “So just pause on that for a second. They are seeing short-form videos, some of them totally made up, some of them not at all representing what they claim to be showing, and that’s where they get their information.”

Former Obama White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz made similar remarks about young people during a conference hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America last month.

“You have TikTok just smashing our young people’s brains all day long with video of carnage in Gaza,” she complained. “And this is why so many of us can’t have a sane conversation with younger Jews, because anything that we try to say to them, they’re hearing it through this wall of carnage.”

Hurwitz also claimed that Holocaust education was “confusing” young people into sympathizing with “weak, skinny Palestinians” instead of “powerful Israelis.”

