Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said he’s received “graphic” and “violent” threats since President Donald Trump called for him and other Democrats to be arrested and put on trial.

“We get more threats now in a single day than we would get in months. And they’re graphic, they’re violent, they’re not only against me, but they’re against Gabby, and we’re no strangers to political violence,” Kelly told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

Kelly’s wife, Gabby Giffords, was shot in 2011.

President Trump called for Kelly and others to be put on trial after they released a video urging military and intelligence community members not to follow “illegal orders.” Kelly and others, all of whom were veterans of the military or intelligence community, said there were threats to the Constitution within the United States and claimed the military was being pitted against citizens.

Kelly said:

Donald Trump was nearly assassinated. He should know. And he called out political violent rhetoric and said it should stop. And he didn’t even make it to Thanksgiving before he’s calling for us to be hanged. Have we ever heard a president of the United States calling for the execution of members of Congress? And, Erin, we can’t normalize this. That’s one of the problems here is that Donald Trump is so singularly unqualified for this job as president of the United States, and the things he says is so ridiculous. People are starting to get comfortable with it. And he does it for a reason. He wants to shut people up, but he’s not going to shut me up. I’m not going to be intimidated by him or Pete Hegseth and his his threats to court martial me. I mean, the only way, you know, this ends is for them to, you know, turn around and try to focus on the things that matter for the American people. The president should be focused on things like. You know, costs and the cost of health care and groceries, the things that are affecting everyday Americans that they need some help with.

