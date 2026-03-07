‘I’m Not Learning Your Damn Language’: Trump Addresses Latin American Leaders at His ‘Shield Of The Americas’ Summit

President Donald Trump addressed the leaders of Latin American countries Saturday at his “Shield of the Americas” summit by telling them he was too busy to learn their language.

The summit, held at Trump’s Doral Golf Club, was organized to “advance strategies that stop foreign interference” in the Western hemisphere, including “criminal and narco-terrorist gangs and cartels, and illegal and mass immigration,” according to the State Department.

“I’d love to get to your countries at some point,” Trump said, continuing on about Secretary of State Marco Rubo, who is of Cuban descent.

He said:

Marco loves going to your countries. He’s always at one of these countries. He likes your countries the best, you know? “Where are you?”

“I’m in Chile.”

“Oh, good, how’s Chile doing?”

“Good.” He likes it, he feels very comfortable — we all like him, right? He’s got a language, he’s got a language advantage over me. ‘Cause I’m not learning your damn language. I don’t have time. I was okay with languages, but I’m not going to spend time learning your language. That much I won’t do. Just give me a good interpreter. Interpreter — very important.

When Rubio spoke, he asked for the president’s permission before addressing the leaders in Spanish.

“If I may, because some of these cameras cover in Spanish. You all right —”

“Good, please,” Trump said.

“Oh, good,” Rubio responded. “We don’t need an interpreter for this one,” he quipped.

After Rubio’s remarks, Trump introduced Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who assured the president, “I only speak American.”

The leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago confirmed their participation in the summit, Live NOW from Fox reported.

“Notably missing at the event are the region’s two dominant powers — Brazil and Mexico — as well as Colombia, long the linchpin of U.S. anti-narcotics strategy in the region,” the report said, noting that Cuba was also missing.

On hand at the event was former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who will now serve as“Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.”

Watch the clips above via The White House.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!