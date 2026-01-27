‘Making Sh*t Up!’ Joe Scarborough Fumes at ‘Orwellian’ DHS for ‘Lying Nonstop’ About ‘Dead Americans Gunned Down in the Street’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fumed as he accused the Department of Homeland Security of “lying nonstop” about “dead Americans gunned down in the street” – repeating the sentence for impact as he unloaded on DHS boss Kristi Noem for “making sh*t up.”

The take came as the MS NOW crew reflected on news that Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino will be reassigned out of Minneapolis following his reaction to the killing of a second U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, over the weekend – claiming that Pretti wanted to “massacre” agents.

The host went off on Noem and her department officials for blaming citizens who had been “gunned down” as “Orwellian”:

You know, people use Orwellian… they overused the word. Here, Orwellian fit, because time and time again, you would see video of Americans being beaten or, in two cases, gunned down in the streets and DHS, their spokespeople and especially Kristi Noem, going back to Renee Good, lying through her teeth with her cowboy hat on, talking about snowbanks, just making sh*t up about dead Americans gunned down in the street – dead Americans gunned down in the street! The first, remember, Renee Good saying, ‘I’m not mad.’ The last words spoken on earth to the man that shot her twice at point blank range, putting a bullet through her head. ‘I’m not mad.’ And then she turns and tries to leave. They lie about her and immediately Kristi Noem, without knowing any of the facts, lies through her teeth. It happened again here with Alex Pretti. The same exact thing happened – DHS lying through their teeth.

Scarborough continued, arguing that the nature of the administration’s response had, in part, pushed Republicans to “stand up and speak out”:

I know so much played in to just the torrent of Republicans finally having the courage to stand up and speak out and all of this happening, but it seems to me a lot of people kept going back to all the lies that Kristi Noem has been telling over and over and over again as, almost along with these American citizens being gunned down in the street, it’s the lies that seem to really have gotten a lot of these Republicans saying, ‘No, no, what she’s saying here is a lie! What she said about Renee Good? All lies! What she said about Alex, all lies! They lied, lied, lied through their teeth.’ And I’m just wondering if at the end of the day, that’s not one of the things that really made Republicans say, we just can’t do this anymore they’re lying to the American people.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!