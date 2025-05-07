Mexican-American Congresswoman Urges Americans Not to Visit Mexico: ‘I Would Never Set Foot’ There

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) urged parents not to send their children to Mexico for Spring Break on Wednesday, declaring she would “never set foot” in the country, despite her Mexican ancestry, due to its problem with violent drug cartels.

Reacting on Real America’s Voice’s Bolling! to President Donald Trump’s claim that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was “so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk,” Luna agreed, telling host Eric Bolling:

The last couple of years have been some of the bloodiest ever reported. You’ll see actually in a lot of these tourist destinations, you know, young people. Specifically if you have kids, don’t pay for your college kids to go down to Mexico to party for Spring Break, okay? That’s probably the worst thing that you can do. A little bit outside of some of these towns, you’re actually even seeing murders in some of these resort destinations. But Mexico for the most part is exactly what you would expect in a second world country. They are definitely still tied and in bed with the cartels and it’s interesting because you have on the complete polar opposite, you know, President Bukele, who we will be meeting with actually in a couple of days.

She continued, “You have Bukele, who’s anti-China, pro-America, has taken El Salvador from one of the deadliest murder capitals of the world to one of the safest in the Western hemisphere, and I would argue that is the model of what Mexico should be. So it’s really sad because even dating back into the 60s, I remember hearing my dad tell stories about how my grandfather would bring them for their entire summers to see their family and it was way different than it is now.”

The congresswoman concluded, “So I would never set foot in Mexico unless I was on official business and I would encourage Americans, until they get their cartel situation under their control, don’t send your kids.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.