‘A Mother of 3 Is Dead’: Kristi Noem Asked for Her ‘Message’ to Renee Good’s Family After ICE Shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday was asked by a reporter to give a message to the family of the woman killed by an ICE agent the day before.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot dead by an agent after blocking traffic. When agents approached her car and tried to open the door, she attempted to flee and nearly hit one of them. She was then shot multiple times at point-blank range.

Noem’s DHS has stood firm in its backing of the agent, claiming he acted in self-defense and that Good was trying to ram into him. Previous statements have also accused Good of committing an “act of domestic terrorism.”

During a Thursday press conference, a reporter asked Noem a question regarding Good’s family.

“Whatever happened in Minneapolis, a mother of three is dead, an American citizen,” the reporter said. “Do you have a message for her family today?”

In response, Noem said:

Yes, absolutely. And I reiterated this yesterday when I had my press conference in Minneapolis. I asked everybody not to just pray for the officer, but also pray for the deceased’s family and her loved ones as well. It was a tragic situation that I hope we never see happen again. That’s why I’m encouraging all elected leaders to work together so that we can be cooperative in getting dangerous criminals off of our streets.

