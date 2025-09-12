Newsmax Host Asks Netanyahu to Address Rumor That ‘Israel Is Behind the Charlie Kirk Murder’

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address “the internet rumors that somehow Israel is behind” the killing of Charlie Kirk on Thursday.

“Before I let you go, I want you to address one thing, and it’s just the absurdity of it,” said Van Susteren during an interview with Netanyahu. “Some of the internet rumors that somehow Israel is behind the Charlie Kirk murder, and you know, I don’t believe it for one second, but I want you to, you know, make a statement. It’s so absurd.”

Netanyahu responded:

That’s insane. That’s insane. Israel also changes the orbit of the Moon. Israel pushes the Sun. I mean, the whole thing is not only insane, it’s– I think it’s so absurd, so stupid, and so ridiculous. I can’t believe that people are saying that. They just found the perpetrator, they’ll get to the bottom of this, but you know, they have no limits. When you hate Jews, when you hate the Jewish state, you’re willing to say anything and promote all these absurd, absurd rumors.

He continued, “In the Middle Ages, the horrific Middle Ages, the worst things were said about Jews you could possibly believe. We were poisoning the wells, we were drinking the blood of Christian children, you name it. I mean, these things, that continued actually up to the Holocaust.”

Netanyahu then recalled:

Charlie Kirk said to me, “You have to fight the slander. These untruths, these vilifications have consequences.” And he was right. But I’ll tell you one thing, we’re fighting on the battlefield against the terrorists and winning, and he was fighting in the battlefield of ideas, and I think he was winning. He was gonna win, that’s why they shot him. I hope they don’t silence him.

He concluded, “I don’t think people will give in to these ridiculous, ridiculous lies. But more importantly, I think that his legacy of defending free speech, defending freedom, defending the right to defend yourself, and Israel’s right to defend itself, I think this is a legacy that will endure.”

Watch above via Newsmax.