NewsNation Host Gushes Over Trump’s War on Iran: ‘One of the Great Military Achievements in American History’

NewsNation host Leland Vittert showered effusive praise on President Donald Trump for the ongoing bombing campaign against Iran, which he compared to the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944.

The U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran on Saturday for the second time since last summer. However, Trump said that this campaign will likely last longer, perhaps five weeks or longer. The president has not explained what the endgame is, and has refused to rule out the deployment of soldiers to Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, as were dozens of top officials. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to a human rights watchdog. More than 165 people – mostly children – were killed in a strike on an all-girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. An Iranian strike in Kuwait killed six U.S. service members.

The Trump administration has said the attacks are necessary to totally obliterate Iran’s nuclear program, which last year Trump claimed was “totally obliterated” by U.S. and Israeli bombs.

On Wednesday’s On Balance, Vittert, a former Fox News correspondent, applauded the latest wave of attacks, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, and said the campaign, which is less than a week old, will be studied for generations to come:

In a bizarre twist of events, an American president is winning big on the battlefield – that is unquestionably true – and though losing at home from a strategic standpoint. Epic Fury right now will go down as one of the great military achievements in American history. A hundred years from now, cadets at West Point and the plebes at Annapolis will learn about the battle tactics and the intelligence use. It’s up there with the D-Day invasion, the Battle of Midway, Gettysburg, the first Gulf War. And the trump administration rightfully knows that. […] What the U.S. military and the Israeli military has accomplished in such a short period of time is nothing short of extraordinary, and anybody who would root against them is well, there’s a word for that. I’ll start with ‘confused.’ You can take it from there.

As evidence of the war’s success, Vittert cited numbers provided by the Trump administration, though the host did not note where they came from.

“U.S. air strikes reduced Iranian drone launches by 73%, ballistic missile launches by 86%,” he continued. “More than 2,000 strikes with over 2,000 precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea, and not a single American jet shot down by Iranian fire. The war to free Iran is going better than anybody could have expected or predicted.”

Vittert went on to say that despite the war’s alleged success, “The public relations war at home is a disaster.”

Indeed, just one in four Americans supports military action against Iran.

