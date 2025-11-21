‘No, John, She Hasn’t’: Democrat Rejects CNN Host’s Claim That MTG Has Become ‘An Ally on Some Issues’

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) flatly rejected the idea that Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who announced her resignation on Friday night, became “kind of an ally on some issues” with Democrats.

In a stunning announcement, Greene said she would quit the House of Representatives in the middle of her term on Jan. 5, 2026. She stated that she wants to avoid a “hateful primary” challenge, egged on by President Donald Trump. A longtime Trump supporter, Greene has run afoul of Trump in recent weeks by publicly bucking him on the release of the Epstein files and H-1B visas.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Green said, announcing her resignation.

Shortly after Greene’s announcement, Auchincloss appeared on AC360 on CNN, where guest host John King asked for the lawmaker’s reaction.

“If we were having this conversation weeks ago or a month ago, a Democrat hearing Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaving Washington and going home, there’d be champagne popping and handstands and the like,” King said. “In the last couple of weeks or so, she’s become kind of an ally on some issues. What do you make of this?”

“No, John, she hasn’t,” Auchincloss fired back, letting out a chuckle.

“Not on the Epstein files?” King noted.

“She’s an outrage entrepreneur,” Auchincloss replied. “And she will seek out whatever the hot-button issue of the day is. And when I hear David Axelrod describe her as, quote, ‘a formidable character in public life,’ to me it says nothing about her. And it says everything about the state of our public life today in America.”

Watch above via CNN.